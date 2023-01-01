Three killed in firecracker factory blast in Maharashtra's Solapur

3 killed in firecracker factory blast in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jan 01 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three persons were killed and 9 others were injured after a major fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Shirala in Barshi in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The second largest city of Solapur district, Barshi is located around 45 km off downtown Mumbai.

According to reports, the fire broke out between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and at least 40 persons were working inside the unit.

A blast in the firecracker unit led to the inferno.

The chain blasts shattered the Barshi locality.

Top officials of the Solapur administration and police have rushed to the spot.

“We are doing the needful in Barshi,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Solapur District Collector Milind Shambharkar and Solapur Rural Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande briefed Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio of the situation.

“Fire tenders were also requisitioned from nearby fire stations including those from Osmanabad and Pandharpur. Those injured have been sent to Rural Hospital in Pangri. The fire has been brought under control,” Shambharkar said.

“Three persons are reported dead, and three more were critically injured in the fire. Rescue and relief operations are currently on,” Sardeshpande said.

