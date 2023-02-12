Three Maha IPS officers, including Rashmi Shukla, promoted to DGP rank by Centre

Three senior Indian Police Service officers of the Maharashtra cadre have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) by the Cabinet Appointments Committee of the Union government, an official said here on Sunday.

The officers are 1988 batch IPS Rashmi Shukla, and Sadanand Date and Atulchandra Kulkarni, both of the 1990 batch. Shukla and Kulkarni are on Central deputation as Additional Director Generals in the Central Reserve Police Force and National Investigation Agency, respectively. Date is the chief of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in the state.

Shukla, incidentally, was accused of tapping phones of some political leaders while she was chief of the state intelligence department (SID) in Maharashtra. Kulkarni has served in Mumbai as its joint commissioner (crime), has headed the elite Maharashtra ATS and has had a stint in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Date was the first commissioner of the newly-formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police region, which covers large areas of Thane and Palghar districts.

"Though these officers have been empanelled by the Union government, separate orders on their promotion have not been issued by the Maharashtra government as yet," the official added.