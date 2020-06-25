Three more Maharashtra cops die of Covid-19; toll at 54

Three more Maharashtra cops die of Covid-19; toll rises to 54

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 25 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Three Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state force to 54, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the 54 victims, 34 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Three officers were among the 54 personnel who have so far succumbed to the viral infection since its outbreak in the state, he said.

As of now, more than 4,200 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus. Of these, over 3,000 have recovered, the official said.

There are 991 active cases and the patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, he said, adding that seven police personnel were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

The Maharashtra Police force comprises over two lakh personnel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 