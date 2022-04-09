Three more ministers inducted in Pramod Sawant cabinet

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expanded his cabinet on Saturday with the induction of three more ministers who were administered the oath of office by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan here.
The new ministers are Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkanth Halarnkar both from the BJP.
The fresh induction on Saturday takes the number of ministers in Sawant's cabinet to 12, including the Chief Minister.
