Three more ministers inducted in Pramod Sawant cabinet

The new ministers are Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkanth Halarnkar both from the BJP

  Apr 09 2022, 14:09 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expanded his cabinet on Saturday with the induction of three more ministers who were administered the oath of office by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan here.

The new ministers are Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkanth Halarnkar both from the BJP.

The fresh induction on Saturday takes the number of ministers in Sawant's cabinet to 12, including the Chief Minister.

