Tight security at Koregaon Bhima due to annual event

Security was beefed up at Koregaon Bhima in Shirur tehsil of Pune district for January 1 when hundreds would converge to commemorate the 205th anniversary of the Anglo-Maratha war.

Every year, lakhs of Ambedkariates and Dalits gather at the “JayStambh” (victory pillar) to celebrate the victory of British forces over the Peshwa Army on January 1, 1818, which is commemorated as ‘Shaurya Diwas’. The Mahar caste soldiers of the Bombay Native Infantry of East India Company defeated the Peshwas in this war.

The memorial is in the Perne village along the busy Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

On January 1, 2018, the anniversary celebrations sparked off a caste violence leading to the death of one youth and consequently violence and arson in various towns of Maharashtra.

While several Dalit organisations assemble on that day, this year the Right-wing Karni Sena have announced to oppose the celebrations.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal had held a series of meetings over the week to beef up security and traffic arrangements for the commemoration day.

Around 1,500 mobile toilets will be kept in the area besides 20 medical response teams, 41 ambulances, additional bike ambulances, and several garbage collection vehicles. Traffic on the road too would be diverted.

A huge posse of police officers and personnel would be deployed to maintain security arrangements.