Tigress Kareena dies in Aurangabad zoo

An adult tigress, Kareena, who was not keeping well since the past few days, died in the Siddharth Garden and Zoo at Aurangabad.

The six-and-half- tigress died in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Kareena was not keeping well a few days and had stopped eating for the past three days.

She was suffering form suspected kidney ailments.

Her swabs were taken and the Covid-19 test report is awaited.

Once a star attraction of the zoo, she was under treatment at the veterinary hospital attached to the zoo.

It needs to be mentioned that a four-year old tigress Nadia had succumbed to Covid-19 in the Bronx Zoo in New York.

A white tigress had died in New Delhi zoo in late April but had tested negative.

After Kareena's death, wll the tigers at Siddharth Garden Zoo and their caretakers were also screened.