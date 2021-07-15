Time for 'Hum Do, Hamare Ek', says Rajasthan minister

The minister said this when asked about his views on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's draft bill proposing to control population

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 15 2021, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 00:37 ist
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Credit: Twitter/@RaghusharmaINC

Health Minister of Congress-ruled Rajasthan Raghu Sharma on Wednesday batted for population control and said it is time that the country thinks about "Hum Do, Hamare Ek", one child per family.

The Rajasthan Health Department released a video of the minister in which he suggested population control.

Commenting on it, the Rajasthan health minister said growing population is a matter of concern.

It is time when the country needs to think about the slogan, "Hum Do, Hamare Ek" (one child per family), he said.

"In today's (Covid) pandemic era, whether it is about vaccination or development, growing population has an adverse impact on everything. It is time to think about how to control population so that future generations get better education, health and other facilities for a better lifestyle," the minister said.

However, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rajasthan already has population control laws in panchayat, urban local bodies, selection and promotion of government employees.

He told reporters that the Uttar Pradesh government brought the draft bill as it failed to provide “good governance and maintain law and order”.

According to the UP draft bill, people having more than two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The BJP-ruled Assam government has also announced to bring a policy in population control.

Rajasthan
Population
health

