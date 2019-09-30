Time to create 'New Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray

A day after he became the first from the Thackeray clan to contest polls, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said he was not scared and have people's support.

“I am contesting the election, I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down,” Aaditya said.

He said that all these years, the Shiv Sena has done a lot of social service for the benefit of the common masses, and it was on the basis of this record that he was standing for the elections.

“This decision is not for me, but for the people and getting justice to the masses. This is the time for us to to create a ‘New Maharashtra’. It is not for me to become the chief minister but to fight for the peoples’ rights,” Aaditya declared.