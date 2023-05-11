Timeline of events in the Maharashtra political crisis

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered its verdict on the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, questioning then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his move to call a floor test, and clarifying that it would not be able to reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister owing to the latter's voluntary resignation prior to the floor test.

In view of the verdict, we take a look at the timeline of the Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra:

June 20, 2022: Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held. Soon after voting, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde becomes unreachable. It later emerges that Shinde and 11 other MLAs went to Surat in BJP-governed Gujarat.

June 21, 2022: After suspected cross-voting in Legislative Council elections, Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde removed from the post of Shiv Sena legislature party leader.

June 22, 2022: Shinde, along with 40 MLAs moves to Guwahati, Assam, another BJP-ruled state.

June 23, 2022: Shinde declared leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party by the rebel camp. Assembly Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal serves disqualification notice to 16 rebel legislators after Shiv Sena filesa petition. The same day, Uddhav Thackeray moves out of his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, and shifts to Matoshree, the Thackeray family's private bungalow in suburban Bandra.

June 26, 2022: Shinde moves Supreme Court to challenge rejection of no-confidence vote against Zirwal.

June 29, 2022: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM, drawing curtains on the nine-day political upheaval unleashed by Shinde group’s rebellion. Thackeray resigned minutes after Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his government still has a majority the next day.

June 30, 2022: Less than 24 hours after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as CM while addressing people of the state via Facebook link, Shinde is sworn in as CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

July 3-4, 2022: Special two-day session of assembly held. BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected as Speaker.

July 4, 2022: Shinde wins floor test in assembly with 164 votes polled in his favour and 99 against him. October 8: Ahead of the November 3 Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll, Election Commission orders freezing the Shiv Sena's "bow and arrow" election symbol. Thackeray group given burning torch (mashal) and name "Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray". Shinde group allotted the name "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" and symbol of two swords and a shield.

February 17, 2023: Election Commission orders that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

February 20, 2023: Legislative office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan handed over to Shinde group.

May 11, 2023: Supreme Court says status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.