TMC, Goa poll partner promise 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless

Pre-poll alliance partners, the Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party on Tuesday made a populist announcement offering 50,000 subsidised homes to indigenous homeless Goans, while also promising to allot land ownership titles to native families, with 250 days if the alliance comes to power in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a joint press conference in Panaji, leaders from both parties also said that the scheme would cost the state exchequer just 0.6 per cent of the state government's budgetary outlay.

"Today, in the history of the state of Goa we are moving a very very important step. This step will affect the lives of 60 per cent of the population of Goa. It will affect 2.1 lakh families in Goa," national vice president of the Trinamool Congress Luizinho Faleiro told a press conference in Panaji.

"Griha laxmi card represents eight per cent of the budget, Yuva Shakti card represents four per cent of our budget and subsidised houses represent 0.6 per cent of our budget. In other words, if anyone wants to know, the various schemes which TMC has brought hardly affects 13.2 per cent of the budget," he also said.

The Griha Laxmi scheme promises to allot Rs. 5,000 to each woman head of the family in the state, while the proposed Yuva Shakti scheme is aimed at offering low-interest loans for the youth to start a business.

"It will impact the lives of 60 per cent of the population of Goa. It will affect 2.1 lakh families in Goa. It is a landmark housing rights scheme that aims at securing the housing rights of Goenkars which is a constitutional duty of any government and is interpreted as a fundamental right under Article 21 (Right To Life) of the Constitution," Faleiro also said.

Effectively, through the proposed schemes, the TMC-MGP alliance has assured to ensure that within 250 days of forming the government, all Goan families residing in Goa since before 1976 will be provided with title and ownership rights of land under possession and 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless families.

