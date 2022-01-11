TMC promises land rights for Goa residents, if voted to power

A direct transfer of Rs 5,000 per month into bank accounts of women, a ‘credit card’ promising up to Rs 20 lakh to youth, and now ownership of land - the Trinamool-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is generating enough heat in Goa to get noticed, as other political parties, too, gear up for the 40-seats scheduled to go to polls on February 14.

Titled “Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk”, the Trinamool-MGP alliance is promising land-ownership rights to residents, if the 11.57 lakh voters of the state offer the parties a chance to form a government.

The Trinamool has stated, “It is a landmark housing rights scheme that aims at securing the housing rights of Goenkars which is a constitutional duty of any government and is interpreted as a Fundamental Right under Article 21 (Right To Life).”

The alliance has claimed that if voted to power, all families residing in the state since 1976, or before that year, will be provided with the title and ownership rights of land that’s under their possession. Besides, around 50,000 houses would be available to ‘homeless’ families.

Instead of opting for a cut-off date that’s more historical - like the state’s liberation, or statehood, the year 1976 has been picked as the year, till which land ownership rights will be considered.

“In addition, TMC will operationalise pro-people legislations like The Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964 and The Goa Daman & Diu Mundkars (Protection from eviction) Act, 1975 on the ground and take the cause further,” a party statement adds.

Meanwhile, speculations are building up over newer alignment possibilities, as Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is in talks with the Trinamool Congress and the Congress to explore possibilities of alliances.

So far, the Trinamool has maintained that it has come to Goa, as it wants to give an “alternative to people who don’t want the BJP”, and despite having more seats in 2017, Congress failed to form the government in the state. With Pawar’s comments, newer political equations could now emerge.

