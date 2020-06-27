TN CM Palaniswami pegs fiscal deficit at Rs 85,000 cr

TN CM Palaniswami pegs fiscal deficit at Rs 85,000 cr

PTI
PTI, Tiruchirappalli,
  • Jun 27 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 14:27 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit/PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu would face a fiscal deficit of about Rs 85,000 crore in view of revenue losses, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has said.

There was no revenue for the government in the past two months, he said adding there have been revenue losses as industries and other businesses did not function.

In view of such a scenario and revenue losses of about Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 crore a month, "our Finance Secretary has said that there would be a fiscal deficit of approximately Rs 85,000 crore," he told reporters here on Friday.

Palaniswami, after chairing official meetings to review anti-Covid-19 measures and other projects said the government would help people to the maximum possible extent.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
K Palaniswami
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 