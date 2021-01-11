To control crowds, Shirdi temple starts online pass system

The management of the renowned Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday asked people to obtain passes online for 'darshan' and 'aarti' to avoid crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

A statement from the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said the decision on online passes will be implemented from January 14.

The passes can be obtained from the temple's official website and it would help control the crowds that come to the temple, especially on Thursday, weekends, auspicious days and public holidays, an official said.

"The free and paid pass distribution centre in the temple premises will be closed on these days when there is heavy rush," he said.