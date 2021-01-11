To control crowds, Shirdi temple starts online pass

To control crowds, Shirdi temple starts online pass system

Online passes will be implemented from January 14

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 20:19 ist
Saibaba Temple in Shirdi. File Photo. Credit: PTI

The management of the renowned Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday asked people to obtain passes online for 'darshan' and 'aarti' to avoid crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

A statement from the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said the decision on online passes will be implemented from January 14.

The passes can be obtained from the temple's official website and it would help control the crowds that come to the temple, especially on Thursday, weekends, auspicious days and public holidays, an official said.

"The free and paid pass distribution centre in the temple premises will be closed on these days when there is heavy rush," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shirdi
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 