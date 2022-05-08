To save one, four of family jump into water and drown in Thane

In a shocking incident, five members of a family drowned in a water-filled quarry near Sandap village in Thane's Dombivli area.

The deceased include Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30) and her two sons - Mayuresh (15) and Moksha (13) and their relative Nilesh (15).

While the two women were washing clothes, one of the boys slipped into the water. To save the boy from drowning, four others jumped in but all frowned instead.

The Thane Police and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation have confirmed the incident. The victims were residents of Desle Pada in Dombivli East.

The locals immediately informed the police and fire brigade. The Manpada police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The post-mortem was conducted at the KDMC General Hospital at Shastri Nagar.