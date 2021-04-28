Toll in Thane hospital fire rises to 4; 2 injured

At least four persons were killed and two injured when a massive fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district in the wee hours of Wednesday.
More than 20 patients were evacuated, according to Thane police and fire brigade officials.
Mumbra-Kalwa MLA and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.
More details awaited...
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19