Toll in Thane hospital fire rises to 4; 2 injured

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Thane,
  • Apr 28 2021, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 09:45 ist
More than 20 patients were evacuated. Credit: Video screengrab/ Special arrangement

At least four persons were killed and two injured when a massive fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

More than 20 patients were evacuated, according to Thane police and fire brigade officials.

Mumbra-Kalwa MLA and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

More details awaited...

Thane
Maharashtra
Fire

