Top Maharashtra cops to meet in wake of Raj Thackeray’s threat

Maharashtra's top police brass will meet Tuesday in the wake of the Azam-Hanuman Chalisa row even as the Aurangabad police analyse MNS President Raj Thackeray's speech to assess whether there have been any violations.

Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, threatened to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers five times a day if Azaan was delivered on such devices.

State Home Affairs Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said in Pune that Sunday’s Aurangabad rally had lacked substance, except for reiterating the loudspeaker issue and targeting NCP President Sharad Pawar again. "The speech was aimed at creating a divide and hatred in society," Walse-Patil said.

Top Maharashtra police officials, including Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, will meet and review the emerging situation.

Asked about whether the speech was offensive, Walse-Patil said that Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta had been asked to send a report. "We will also get a report from Aurangabad," he said. "The government will make a decision on this."

Asked whether there were violations of conditions put in place for the rally, he said: "Let's wait for the report… once it comes, we will take a call accordingly."

In a related development, Raj, who announced Maha Aartis on May 2, cancelled them in the wake of the Ramzan Eid festivities.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said: "Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, then the loudspeaker should be removed... MNS workers shouldn't take the law into their hands. Otherwise, their life will be wasted attending court dates."

