Top Maoist picked up by ATS in Maharashtra's Palghar

  • Sep 18 2022, 16:14 ist
In a pre-dawn swoop, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police has apprehended a dreaded Maoist leader, who hailed from Jharkhand and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

The suspect was identified as Karu Hulas Yadav, a 45-year-old, who was the Regional Committee member of CPI (Maoist). 

He was apprehended on Saturday morning from a chawl in Dhanvi in Nalasopara area of Palghar district. 

He is originally a resident of Dodga village of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. 

“Yadav had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment,” ATS officials said on Sunday. 

The Jharkhand Police has been informed about the operation and further investigations are in progress. 

