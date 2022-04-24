Total collapse of law and order: Fadnavis reacts to attacks on Maharashtra BJP leaders

Attacks on BJP leaders 'collapse of law and order'

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2022, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 06:20 ist
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

reacting to the successive attacks on BJP leaders Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and Kirit Somaiya, and the arrest of Ravi and Navneet Rana, the Maharashtra BJP said that law and order situation in the state has collapsed.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. "It’s a total collapse of law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said, adding that such a situation is totally unacceptable.

Fadnavis' statement came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

Maharashtra
BJP
Indian Politics
Devendra Fadnavis
Maha Vikas Aghadi

