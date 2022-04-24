Total collapse of law and order: Fadnavis reacts to attacks on Maharashtra BJP leaders

reacting to the successive attacks on BJP leaders Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and Kirit Somaiya, and the arrest of Ravi and Navneet Rana, the Maharashtra BJP said that law and order situation in the state has collapsed.
Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. "It’s a total collapse of law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said, adding that such a situation is totally unacceptable.
Fadnavis' statement came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector
Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion