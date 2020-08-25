Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 7 lakh-mark

The total Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh mark on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,425 cases and 329 deaths were reported.

The total cases now stand at 7,03,823 and deaths 22,794

On Tuesday, 12,300 patients discharged taking the total to 5,14,790 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 73.14 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state: 3.24 per cent.

Out of 37,24,911 laboratory samples, 7,03,823 have been tested positive (18.89%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 12,53,273 people are in home quarantine and 33,668 people are in institutional quarantine.