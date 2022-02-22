Trader duped of Rs 70,000 on pretext of loan from Centre

An onion trader from Thane in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 70,000 by two men under the pretext of helping him get Rs 10 lakh loan under the PMJDY [Prime Ministers Jan Dhan Yojana], police said on Tuesday. One of the accused is a resident of West Bengal, an official said.

The duo promised the trader a loan of Rs 10 lakh. They made him pay money in varying amounts, totalling Rs 71,392, since May 2021 for completing the "official procedure". The victim realised that he was cheated when the accused duo stopped taking his phone calls. Nobody is arrested so far.

