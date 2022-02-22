Trader duped of Rs 70K on pretext of loan from Centre

Trader duped of Rs 70,000 on pretext of loan from Centre

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 22 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 19:47 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

An onion trader from Thane in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 70,000 by two men under the pretext of helping him get Rs 10 lakh loan under the PMJDY [Prime Ministers Jan Dhan Yojana], police said on Tuesday. One of the accused is a resident of West Bengal, an official said.

The duo promised the trader a loan of Rs 10 lakh. They made him pay money in varying amounts, totalling Rs 71,392, since May 2021 for completing the "official procedure". The victim realised that he was cheated when the accused duo stopped taking his phone calls. Nobody is arrested so far. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PMJDY
Thane
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 