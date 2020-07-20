Train brushes truck at Kandivali shed in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Train brushes truck at Kandivali shed in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 20:29 ist
Photo: DH

A loco of a passenger train brushed a truck at the Kandivali shed of the Western Railway in Mumbai on Monday.

There were no injuries to anyone.

There was no impact to movement of trains - local or upcountry.

The truck climbed onto the tracks from a narrow opening near the station and collided with the engine of the train.

The truck belonged to a railway contractor.

The truck driver was apprehended and the vehicle has been seized.

According to WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur, an inquiry has been ordered.

Four WR personnel have been suspended - Kandivali station superintendent B V Samant, Kandivali pointsman Bharat Solanki, traffic Inspector - M S Shaikh, Kandivali station superintendent Vinod Dalvi.

A case has been registered against the driver Prakash Sambhali Thoke.

V L Satya Kumar, divisional railway manager of Mumbai Central division, along with other senior officers visited the spot of incident.

Accident
train
Truck
Mumbai
Maharashtra

