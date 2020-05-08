Train runs over 17 migrant workers in Aurangabad

Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 17 dead

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 09:10 ist

In a shocking incident, 17 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

Top officials of the Maharashtra police and South Central Railway has rushed to the spot.

The migrants were returning from Madhya Pradesh, reports said.

The incident took place when they were resting along the tracks between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded division.

According to a communique from Ministry of Railways, during early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but it eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karnad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.

The injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. An inquiry has been ordered.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families."

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

