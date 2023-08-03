Train shootings: Railways retract statement on accused

Train shootings: Railways retract statement on accused RPF constable

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 15:58 ist
Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

In a suspicious back and forth on the mental health details of the RPF constable Chetan Singh who allegedly shot dead his senior and three passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, the Railways on Wednesday claimed that his family kept his medical issues secret from the department, only to retract the statement later citing ongoing inquiry, The Indian Express reported

The press release by Railways Ministry at 5.17 pm said, “The treatment for the present medical ailment has been taken on his personal level by Chetan Singh and is not in official records… He and his family have kept it a secret.”

Also Read | Four shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan on Jaipur-Mumbai train

The statement further said that RPF officials are made to go through medical examination every five years and in the last examination Singh was not detected with any ailments. 

The Railways, in two hours, deleted the statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website. The officials confirmed that the statement is to remain withdrawn as the investigation regarding the matter is taking place.

Another official, RPF Inspector General P C Sinha speaking to The Indian Express said that Singh is known to be hot-headed but he has no instance of him losing his temper and his record has remained clean in the past five years which is why he was posted in Mumbai when he requested for a posting in the city. 

RPF constable Singh is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), and the Arms Act.
 

