Tremendous resentment in MVA, says BJP leader Anil Bonde

There is tremendous uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader and newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde said.
“There it’s tremendous uncertainty….the chief minister remains inaccessible,” said Bonde, who is BJP Kisan Morcha’s national general secretary and a former Maharashtra minister.
Also Read | Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting
“The Rajya Sabha elections and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls have shown the differences within the MVA,” said Bonde.
He said that Eknath Shinde is a loyal Shiv Sainik who had worked with late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sexy lingerie makes post-pandemic comeback
'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory
DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety
Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg
Explained: How bird strikes take planes down
Refugees and the cities we need now
The role of mental health in skin treatments
What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional