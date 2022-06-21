Tremendous resentment in MVA: BJP leader Anil Bonde

Tremendous resentment in MVA, says BJP leader Anil Bonde

He said that Eknath Shinde is a loyal Shiv Sainik who had worked with late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 10:48 ist

There is tremendous uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader and newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde said. 

“There it’s tremendous uncertainty….the chief minister remains inaccessible,” said Bonde, who is BJP Kisan Morcha’s national general secretary and a former Maharashtra minister. 

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting

“The Rajya Sabha elections and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls have shown the differences within the MVA,” said Bonde. 

He said that Eknath Shinde is a loyal Shiv Sainik who had worked with late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.

Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi
India News
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray

