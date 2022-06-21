Tremendous resentment in MVA, says BJP leader Anil Bonde

There is tremendous uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader and newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde said.

“There it’s tremendous uncertainty….the chief minister remains inaccessible,” said Bonde, who is BJP Kisan Morcha’s national general secretary and a former Maharashtra minister.

“The Rajya Sabha elections and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls have shown the differences within the MVA,” said Bonde.

He said that Eknath Shinde is a loyal Shiv Sainik who had worked with late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.