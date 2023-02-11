Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt

Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 11 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 16:05 ist
It was recorded at a depth of 5.2 kilometres, and the epicentre was in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district. Credit: iStock Photo

A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in the early hours of Saturday in Surat district in Gujarat, an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official said. The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 kilometres west south west (WSW) of Surat, he said.

"It was recorded at a depth of 5.2 kilometres, and the epicentre was in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district. The tremors caused no damage to property or life," a district disaster management official said. As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk and has witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956 and 2001.

Also Read | Up to 5.3 million in Syria may be homeless after quake: UN

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
Earthquakes
Surat

What's Brewing

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

 