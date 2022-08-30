Trial run for Mumbai metro’s underground line begins

The trial run for Mumbai Metro Line 3—the only underground metro line in the city—commenced on Tuesday.

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line, being executed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), will be known as the Aqua Line.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the trial run at Aarey Colongy’s Sariput Nagar, with MMRCL managing director Ashwini Bhide present.

It is the city’s first metro project that can run driverless.

The work on the 33.5 km-long metro corridor started in 2016; the first phase is likely to be completed by 2023 end.

Several times the project ran into controversy, yet, putting the project on a fast track was among the first decisions that were taken by the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

The previous government, under Uddhav Thackeray’s chief ministership, had halted the construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect the Cuffe Parade business district with the SEEPZ in suburbs, with 26 underground and one street-level station.

The delays have led the cost of the line to escalate from the original estimates of Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 37,000 crore.