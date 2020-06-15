Tribal man lives with son's decomposed body awaiting justice in Gujarat village

For 22 months, a man in his mid-60s has been reportedly living with the decomposed body of his son awaiting justice in a village in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat. It is reported to be the latest case of an old tribal custom in which the victim's family holds on to the body until their demand for justice is met.

The man identified as Hagrabhai Taraal, a Dungari Garasiya tribe, has kept his 25-year-son's body bundled in a plastic sheet and locked in an unused toilet outside his home. The locals said that the body has been decomposed and is now a bundle of only bones, skull and a cloth that the victim was wearing.

They further said that Taraal is awaiting an investigation into his son's death, which, he believes, was a case of murder. The police, however, said that Taraal's son had died a natural death and the case was closed after investigation.

"Hagrabhai Taraal's son Natu was killed by a group of 10 villagers. His body was found lying in the field on the village border. But, instead of investigating the case thoroughly, the police closed it saying that it was a natural death," said Sindubhai, nephew of Taraal. He alleged that Taraal's son had left home on August 27, 2018, and days later on September 3, his dead body was found.

A recently written representation made before the district authority also mentions that Taraal's son was found dead in a farm. It says that the body had started decomposing and dogs were found eating it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Zankat told reporters that "When the incident happened, it was registered as accidental death and the matter was closed. We have come to know that the dead body was never cremated and therefore we have started a probe."

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal told this paper that he was inquiring about the incident. Local said that this is the latest case of tribal custom called "chadotaru" in which victims hold on to the dead body till the suspects admit and compensate for the loss.