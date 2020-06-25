Tribal woman kills toddler daughter, commits suicide

Tribal woman kills toddler daughter, commits suicide in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jun 25 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old tribal woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old daughter and committed suicide at a village in Jawhar taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when Mangala Dileep Wagh ventured into the forest near her home in Borichamal along with her daughter Roshni, senior inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Palghar police said.

Wagh allegedly strangled the toddler using her saree and then hanged herself from a tree, the official said.

The deceased's husband was a manual labourer and she was depressed that the family's livelihood was hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, he said, adding that further probe was underway. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Crime

What's Brewing

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 