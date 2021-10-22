Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro made Trinamool's national VP

Trinamool Congress appoints ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro as national VP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 12:34 ist
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo via CMO

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress on Friday.

"Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Mr. @luizinhofaleiro as the National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress," the party tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Luizinho Faleiro quit the Congress last month and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Assembly elections in Goa due in 2022.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Trinamool Congress
Mamata Banerjee
Goa
Luizinho Faleiro

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

Netflix's Japan anime school targets booming demand

Netflix's Japan anime school targets booming demand

Australia's fearsome dinosaur was not even a predator

Australia's fearsome dinosaur was not even a predator

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

 