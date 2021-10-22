Trinamool Congress appoints ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro as national VP

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress on Friday.

"Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Mr. @luizinhofaleiro as the National Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress," the party tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Luizinho Faleiro quit the Congress last month and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Assembly elections in Goa due in 2022.