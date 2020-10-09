Tripura-cadre IAS officer dies of Covid-19 in Maha

Tripura-cadre IAS officer dies of Covid-19 in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 09 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 23:19 ist
Representative image.

A 35-year-old IAS officer of the Tripura-cadre died of Covid-19 on Friday, authorities at a private hospital here said.

The official, who was being treated at a hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, was shifted to Pune but was declared `brought dead' on arrival at Ruby Hall Clinic here on Friday afternoon, they said.

The 2015-batch IAS officer who hailed from Maharashtra had recently returned to his home in Parbhani district on leave.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to condole the officer's death

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tripura
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
IAS officer

What's Brewing

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

 