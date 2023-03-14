Trouble for ex Gujarat IAS officer Pradeep Sharma continues as HC junks his discharge pleas

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected two applications of ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma seeking to be discharged from a corruption case registered by CID (crime) and a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Samir Dave while rejecting Sharma's applications ordered the trial court to conclude the trial in six months preferably on a day-to-day basis. Sharma, who was recently arrested by the Gandhidham unit of CID (crime) in Kutch district in the 11th corruption case in the last 12 years, had approached the High Court after the trial court had rejected his discharge pleas in 2018 and 2021.

Justice Dave said, "the order (of lower courts) doesn't suffer from any illegality, irregularity or impropriety." He also ordered that if there is any interim stay on trial, it should be lifted to complete the trial. With this, the trouble for the former IAS officer has only increased. He is currently lodged at Bhuj sub-jail in a fresh case investigated by CID (crime).

The present case against Sharma is based on an FIR registered by CID (crime) in Bhuj for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, forgery, among others. Sharma is accused of allotting a parcel of land to the Welspun Group of Companies by granting non-agricultural land at a lower price while misusing his power as then collector of Kutch back in 2004. The FIR was registered in 2014.

The investigating agencies have alleged that Sharma abused his power and allotted the land to Welspun at a lower rate causing the loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs1.20 crore.

ED officials found that Sharma had made his wife Shyamal one of the partners of a firm Value Packaging, associated with Welspun Group, as part of the alleged deal.

Sharma is alleged to have invested Rs one lakh in the name of his wife, Shyamal, in the firm (Value Packaging) with a motive to channelise Rs 22 lakh (alleged to have received from the firm as favour for land) in the guise of profit. ED's investigation found that Sharma had transferred Rs 10 lakh to the account of his brother-in-law.

Besides, ED has alleged that Sharma transferred over Rs one crore outside the country through hawala channel into the account of his wife, who lives in the United States.