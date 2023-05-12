True secularism is where there is no discrimination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of housing projects in Gandhinagar said that "true secularism is where there is no discrimination".

He claimed that his government doesn't see religion or caste to reach out to beneficiaries of the development schemes.

"Our government is working to reach out to every poor person. We are trying for 100% saturation of the schemes. The approach has ended corruption on a large scale and ended discrimination. Our government neither sees religion nor caste to reach out to the beneficiary," the PM said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of over 42,441 houses costing Rs 1,950 crore built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural.

"I understand that true secularism is where there is no discrimination. People talk about social justice...When you work for everyone's happiness, for everyone's comfort, when you work to give everyone their rights, then, I think, there is no social justice greater than this," the prime minister said at the event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Modi said that in the past nine years of his government, about 4 crore houses were handed over to beneficiaries, 70% of which are registered in the name of women. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects to the tune of Rs 2,450 crore for urban development, water supply, road and transport and mines and minerals department.

Earlier in the day, he participated in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, the 29th biennial conference of the All India Primary Teacher’ Federation in Gandhinagar.