Trusts demand reopening of temples in Maharashtra

Mounting pressure on the Maharashtra government, several temple trusts across the state have united under one umbrella to demand reopening of temples.

The Adhyatmik Samanway Samiti-Maharashtra, that is a conglomerate of various temple-trusts, has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow opening places of worship.

Political parties like BJP, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India have backed the demand.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Recently, the Raza Academy also sent a letter to Thackeray, requesting the government to open mosques under the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, too has backed the demand.

The Maharashtra government has resisted the demand for reopening of places of worship.

Recently, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P V Tavade of the Bombay High Court had said the Covid-19 situation in the state had not improved and people must, therefore, pray at home.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Adhatyamik Samanway Samiti convenor Tushar Bhosale has threatened a ‘ghantanad andolan’ on 29 August, to press for the demand.

Trustees of Saibaba Sansthan-Shirdi, Swami Samarth Temple at Akkalkot, situated on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, are also pressing for the reopening of its temples.

VBA has supported the Vishwa Varkari Sena's demand for reopening all large temples in Maharashtra and permission to perform bhajans. Devotees of the Warkari sect, as well as chiefs of the various temple institutions, are going to hold a big agitation in Pandharpur town on August 31 against the continued lockdown of large temples in the state.