Truth, justice will prevail, says Malik's office after HC denies him relief in money laundering case

He is currently in judicial custody

  • Mar 15 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 15:08 ist
BJP workers protest against Maharashtra government demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Minister of Minority Development Nawab Malik at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's office on Tuesday said it believes in the judiciary and that the truth and justice will prevail after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him any interim relief in a money laundering case.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 23 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently in judicial custody.

Also read: Nawab Malik's interim release plea rejected by Bombay High Court

The HC on Tuesday said the minister's petition, challenging the arrest and seeking interim relief in the case, had raised some debatable issues and the court needed to hear at length the arguments from both sides before passing any final orders.

Later, Malik's office in a Twitter post referred to him as a nationalist and said: "We believe in the judiciary. Truth and justice will prevail!"

"There are obstacles for sure, but the courage is still alive," it added in Hindi.

