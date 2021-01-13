Trying to get justice for myself: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde

High-profile NCP leader and Maharashtra’s social justice and special assistance minister Dhananjay Munde seems to be in trouble a day after Munde admitted that he has a relationship with Karuna Sharma and sired two children – the BJP has filed a formal complaint about not disclosing family details in the affidavits he filed before Election Commission.

Munde’s admission came in a social media after Karuna’s sister and singer Renu Sharma made allegations of rape against him.

She has addressed a letter to the Oshiwara police station, however, it has not yet been converted into an FIR.

Munde (45) is a close aide of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The NCP has not commented on the issue.

Munde is the nephew of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde and cousin of former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde and Beed MP Dr Pritam Munde.

In his defence, Munde said: “This matter was known to my family, wife and friends. In this mutual relationship, we were blessed with a son and a daughter. I have given my name to both of these kids. From school admission to all the papers, these kids have my name as parent and stay with me. Since 2019, Renu Sharma has started demanding money. I have SMS proofs that Renu Sharma has been asking for money.”

However, he said that since the past couple of days, Renu Sharma has made false claims of alleged rape with the promise of marriage, which is part of the plan to blackmail perpetrated by the two sisters and their brother.

Munde claimed that he was threatened by their brother Brijesh Sharma and in November 2020, Karuna Sharma published certain personal and private material related to him on social media and blackmailed him.

“That’s why I am trying to get justice for myself in this case. A petition has been filed against (Karuna Sharma) in the high court. The high court has passed orders against her banning the publishing of such material. The petition is pending for further hearing… meanwhile the process of reconciliation by lawyers on both sides is also going on,” Munde said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, in a letter to Election Commission of India in New Delhi, said: “Munde has made a public statement that he has married twice, taking care of both wives and children....sister of the second wife has filed a complaint of rape, sexual exploitation...he has also admitted that he has purchased properties in the name of both wives and given his name to the children from second wife....he also accepted that he knows Renu Sharma and have close relations. In his election affidavit, he has not disclosed the second wife and children.”

BJP women’s wing leader Chitra Wagh demanded that Munde should be asked to resign and the police should conduct an impartial probe.