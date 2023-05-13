Trying to save one another, five teenage boys drown in lake in Botad town in Gujarat

Five teenage boys drowned in a lake in Botad town of Gujarat on Saturday in a bid to save one another, police said.

A police officer said two boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.

"Three other boys present at the spot jumped into the water to save the two but all of them drowned," said Superintendent of Police Kishor Baloliya.

He said the police received information about the incident at around 4:30 pm.

"A rescue team was rushed to the spot and five bodies were fished out after a 45-minute rescue operation," said Fire Brigade officer Kuldeepsinh Dodiya.

All the victims, aged between 13 years and 17 years, were residents of the same locality, police added.