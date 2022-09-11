Tussle breaks out between Shiv Sena factions, at least 5 arrested

As Maharashtra saw Ganpati immersion on September 10, things went further down with the two Shiv Sena factions. The two warring groups of Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, clashed at Dadar in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Police registered FIRs against 10 to 15 members of both the sides. Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is now with the Shinde camp was booked as well.

At least five Shiv Sena workers were arrested. However, have been released on bail now. There were also allegations that there was firing but police have refused to comment and investigations are under way.

The past-midnight clash in the Prabhadevi area took place between groups involving Santosh Talavane and Mahesh Sawant.

Talavane is part of the Shinde camp, while Mahesh Sawant belongs to the Thackeray-led Sena. The verbal duel between the two sides took place post Ganpati immersion.

“We know the history of the Chief Minister,” said Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant, who demanded that Sarvankar be booked under the Arms Act.

Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve said one-sided action by police cannot be tolerated. "If both sides are at fault, action should be taken against both. We lodge a complaint, it is ignored. But when the other side complains, our people are arrested at night," said Danve, who is from Thackeray camp.

“These are allegations, not a single round was fired, there was no sound, no evidence…these are childish allegations,” said Kiran Pawaskar of Shinde camp. Based on a complaint by Santosh Talavane, the Dadar police arrested five Shiv Sena workers including Mahesh Sawant and they were later released on bail.