TV actress Chandrika's husband slams 15-month-old against floor, booked

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2023, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 12:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Television actress Chandrika Saha, who is known for her work in shows such as Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, has filed a report against her husband Aman Mishra for slamming their 15-month-old toddler against the floor thrice.

According to reports, the actress shared that he was not happy with the birth of their child.

Also Read: Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in Jharkhand

It was also reported that Saha saw the baby crying and had injury marks. Upon seeing the footage she found out that her husband had slammed the toddler on the floor thrice.

The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West.

 

