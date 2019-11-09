TV's Ram Arun Govil welcomes Ayodhya verdict

For veteran actor Arun Govil, who had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, there was a sense of satisfaction as the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute came in.

"Let us first understand, we have to accept the verdict... it is the verdict of the highest court of the country... I am happy and satisfied," Govil told DH in an exclusive chat.

Ayodhya Verdict Live

According to Govil, the dispute has dragged on for long. "We all know of the past. Now the verdict has come, as Indians, we have to accept it. We have to accept the verdict has an India rising above religion, caste, creed, colour," the veteran actor said.

61-year-old Govil who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, said: "I welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court as an Indian... all of us must accept the verdict in the right spirit".

Gavil also said that he hails from Uttar Pradesh and he had been to Ayodhya in the past. "I had visited Ayodhya five to six times," he said, adding that Ramayan was there in his house. "My mother used to read it regularly," he said, adding that Ramayan and Lord Ram will continue to inspire people.

Asked whether he had studied anything additional material during the shooting of Ramayan, he said: "Every writer, director or a creative person have his or her own idea and interpretation. We depended on Ramanand Sagar ji and his text was final."

The serial was primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

Incidentally, Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita, and Arvind Trivedi, who essayed Ravana, went on to become MPs.