Tweet against Uddhav Thackeray’s wife sparks furore

A tweet against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray as “Marathi Rabri Devi” has sparked a political controversy with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the saffron BJP opposition.

The tweet was sent out by Jiten Gajaria, who is part of BJP’s social media cell.

Gajaria has been called to the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police.

Marathi Rabri Devi pic.twitter.com/P1rnO0SC9o — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) January 4, 2022

In the tweet, Gajaria has put a photo of Rashmi Thackeray and likened her to Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar, who had taken over the reins of the state when Lalu Prasad had to resign in the wake of fodder scam.

There was another tweet against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Advocate Vivekananda Gupta said that Gajaria has been called to the Cyber Cell at Bandra Kurla Complex for recording of the statement. “No FIR has been registered yet,” he said.

