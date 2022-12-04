Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals

PTI
PTI, Solapur,
  • Dec 04 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai who are IT professionals married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Sunday.

Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Bride collapses, dies on stage in Lucknow

Based on a complaint, a non-cognisable (NC) offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals. The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage.

The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
marriage
polygamy

What's Brewing

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 