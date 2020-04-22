Two arrested for `mocking police' in TikTok video

Two young men were arrested and a boy detained for allegedly making a TikTok video mocking the police in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Wednesday, an official said.
The video was shot in front of a police van, he said.
A case was registered against three persons under IPC sections 188 (defying lawful order of a government servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease) and 500 (defamation), the police official said.
Sahil Sardar (18) and Raj Nirman (19) were arrested for making the video and a boy who helped them was detained and later handed over to his parents, the official said.
