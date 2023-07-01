Two booked for illegally stocking food grains meant for public distribution in Navi Mumbai

An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly illegally stocking rice and other food grains meant to be disbursed through the public distribution system in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

A case under the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against the accused, one of them a trader at APMC Vashi, based on a complaint lodged by officials from the rationing department on Friday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, when the local police and rationing department raided a godown in the APMC market on June 27, and found rice and pulses meant for PDS stocked in the premises, he said.

Stock worth around Rs 40,000 was seized during the raid, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.