Navi Mumbai: 2 illegally stocking food grains booked

Two booked for illegally stocking food grains meant for public distribution in Navi Mumbai

Stock worth around Rs 40,000 was seized during the raid, police said.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly illegally stocking rice and other food grains meant to be disbursed through the public distribution system in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

A case under the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against the accused, one of them a trader at APMC Vashi, based on a complaint lodged by officials from the rationing department on Friday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, when the local police and rationing department raided a godown in the APMC market on June 27, and found rice and pulses meant for PDS stocked in the premises, he said.

Stock worth around Rs 40,000 was seized during the raid, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

India News
Navi Mumbai
essential commodities act
Maharashtra

