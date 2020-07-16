Two buildings collapse in Mumbai, four die

At least, four persons were killed and over two dozen rescued in two incidents of building collapses in Mumbai as heavy rains continued to pound India’s financial capital for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The search and rescue operations are still underway, when last reports came in.

While a building collapsed in around noon at Plot No. 8 B at Malvani Gate No 5 in Malad East in the northern suburbs, another five-storeyed Bhanushali Building broke down near the General Post Office in Fort area of south Mumbai.

Teams of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed into action.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and drove to the Fort collapse site. Thackeray was accompanied by Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

While two died in the Malvani incident, two succumbed to injuries in the Fort incident.

The two, who died in Malvani incident, were identified as Faizal Wahid Sayyad (18) and Anjum Shahabuddin Shaikh (23). “13 others were treated and discharged,” a MFB official said.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant also reached to the accident site in Fort. “It was an old building. It has crashed, fire bridge and BMC teams are here,” he said, adding that it was a cessed building and redevelopment is delayed.

“We will take strict action against the owners if they are found in conflict with law and they would be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The identity of the two died in Fort is yet to be established. One of those injured is critical.

“I am saved because of God’s grace,” said a senior citizen, who was a resident of the third floor of the building. According to him, the building is 125 years old.