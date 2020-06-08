Two coronavirus positive prisoners escape from COVID-19 care centre in Maharashtra

Two coronavirus +ve prisoners escape from care centre

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jun 08 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Two prisoners who recently tested positive for coronavirus escaped from a COVID care centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a prison official said on Monday.

The duo bent grilles of a window to make space to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility late Sunday night, he said.

A prison employee has been suspended and a case has been registered at Begumpura police station, he said.

"Teams have been sent out and search for the prisoners is on," a jail official told PTI.

A couple of days back, 29 undertrial prisoners of Harsul jail here tested positive for coronavirus. They were later sent to a COVID care centre for treatment.

Two of them, Sayyed Saif and Akramkhan, both residents of Aurangabad, escaped from the facility around 10.45 pm on Sunday, the official said.

Saif was facing trial for offences of cheating and forgery, while Akramkhan was arrested in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy, he said.

As many as 14 jail personnel, including two officers, were deployed there in two shifts and the rooms of prisoners were kept locked from outside, the official said.

The two accused bent grilles of a window to come out and used bed sheets as a rope to climb down from the building on Sunday night, he said.

Security personnel chased them in nearby areas but the duo escaped taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

An inquiry is on and a prison employee has been suspended, he added.

