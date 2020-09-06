Two-day Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session to start on September 7

The worsening Covid-19 situation, the lockdown and unlocking process, death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the lynching of sadhus in Palghar are some of the issues that are likely to figure during the two-day Monsoon Session – the shortest-ever in Maharashtra.

The session on Monday and Tuesday is being held in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The financial capital of Mumbai and Maharashtra are the worst-ever in terms of total progressive cases and death toll.

This is the shortest ever Monsoon Session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature – it was initially scheduled from 22 June and then shifted to 3 August and then 7-8 September.

The budget session in March has to be curtailed by a week when the coronavirus was found first on two Pune residents who arrived from Dubai and later in Mumbai.

Among the ministers who were diagnosed of Covid-19 and have now recovered and resumed work are housing minister Jitendra Awhad, public works department minister Ashok Chavan, social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, textile minister Aslam Shaikh. Assembly Speaker Nana Patole too has tested positive.

Seating arrangements have been made for the legislators in the visitors and students gallery for maintaining physical distance. Wearing masks have been made compulsory and sanitizer dispensing bottles have been kept at various places.

All members will have to undergo rapid antigen tests. They will also be given special kits including masks, face shields as protection from Covid-19.

PAs of the members will not be allowed in the Assembly building and arrangements for them have been made in the parking area along with the drivers.

On Monday, both houses will pay condolences to former president Pranab Mukherjee and former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil who passed away recently. Both Houses will be adjourned for the day after tabling of supplementary demands and ordinances. On Tuesday, the discussion on supplementary demands will take place before passage on the floor of the house.