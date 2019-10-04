Two die in Ahmedabad freak incident

An allegedly depressed woman committed suicide by jumping from the 13th floor an apartment here, she fell on a senior citizen killing him too.

Police said that the woman identified as Mamta Kathi (30) allegedly jumped from the 13th floor of the apartment, Pariskar-2, which is located in the Khokhra police station area on the early hours of Friday.

She fell on a retired teacher, Babubhai Gamit (69) who stays in the same society, who was out on his morning walk.

Police said that Mamta was reportedly depressed and committed suicide.