Two held for killing man over refusal to buy them cigarettes

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after he refused to buy them cigarettes in eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Wednesday.

The Pant Nagar police on Monday nabbed one Akash and Sardar Avinash alias Bala for allegedly attacking Yogesh Vijay Garud (24), while the hunt is on for another accused who is absconding, an official said.

The incident took place in Kamraj Nagar locality on Sunday when the three accused allegedly beat up Garud after he refused to buy them cigarettes, he said.

The victim was rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

"We have arrested two accused under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and hunt is underway for the third person who is on the run," senior inspector Suhas Kamble of Pan Nagar police station said.