Two held for selling cookies made of cannabis in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday said it arrested two persons for allegedly selling cookies containing cannabis, and other drugs outside a restaurant in Gandhinagar.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were involved in the storage, sale and delivery of cannabis-based drugs to the clients while operating outside a restaurant in Gandhinagar, the ATS sleuths arrested two persons from near the food joint, it said in a release.

"The two accused were arrested from outside the restaurant with cannabis-based drugs such as CBD and THC cookies, CBD oil concentrate and hash, weighing 294.5 grams and estimated to fetch a street price of Rs 41,000," the ATS said.

The accused, identified as Ankit Kulhari and Jaykishan Thakor, were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after an FIR was registered against them at Adalaj police station in Gandhinagar, the special police force said.

The investigation of the crime was handed over to the Gandhinagar Special Operations Group, it added.