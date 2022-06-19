2 held for selling cookies made of cannabis in Gujarat

Two held for selling cookies made of cannabis in Ahmedabad

The accused were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 19 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday said it arrested two persons for allegedly selling cookies containing cannabis, and other drugs outside a restaurant in Gandhinagar.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were involved in the storage, sale and delivery of cannabis-based drugs to the clients while operating outside a restaurant in Gandhinagar, the ATS sleuths arrested two persons from near the food joint, it said in a release.

"The two accused were arrested from outside the restaurant with cannabis-based drugs such as CBD and THC cookies, CBD oil concentrate and hash, weighing 294.5 grams and estimated to fetch a street price of Rs 41,000," the ATS said.

The accused, identified as Ankit Kulhari and Jaykishan Thakor, were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after an FIR was registered against them at Adalaj police station in Gandhinagar, the special police force said.

The investigation of the crime was handed over to the Gandhinagar Special Operations Group, it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cannabis
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
India News
Narcotics

What's Brewing

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

A look at power father-child duos in politics

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

 