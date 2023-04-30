Two held with MD drug worth more than Rs 1 cr in Pune

Two held with MD drug worth more than Rs 1 crore in Pune

The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is on

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 30 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 02:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.21 crore from two persons in Kharadi area of Pune in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday.

The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is on.

Also Read | Mumbai: 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh seized, five arrested

DCP (Crime) Amol Zende said 108 gm MD worth Rs 1.21 crore was found in the possession of the duo who came from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and alighted at the Kharadi bus stop with the contraband.

Further probe is under way, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pune
India News
Maharashtra
Drug abuse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

 